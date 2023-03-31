Zellers announces Abbotsford opening date

Zellers will be opening at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on Tuesday (April 4). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Zellers will return to Abbotsford on Tuesday (April 4).

Hudson’s Bay confirmed the news in a press release and stated that Zellers locations in British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Saskatchewan will join the already opened stores in Alberta and Ontario.

The stores will be found within existing Hudson’s Bay locations, in Abbotsford that will be Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. Other B.C. locations include: Kamloops (Aberdeen Mall), Surrey (Guildford Town Centre) and Vancouver.

RELATED: Zellers returning to Abbotsford

The news that Zellers was coming back to Abbotsford was initially revealed in January.

Zellers was formerly located on Sumas Way and opened in the late-’90s. It was then replaced by Target in 2013, but that brand only lasted until 2015. The former Zellers is currently occupied by Lowe’s.

Sevenoaks was formerly the home of discount retailer Kmart, but has never had a Zellers.

According to the press release, kitchen and bath goods, accent furniture and home decor, organization and storage, baby and kids toys and apparel, pets, and apparel basics for men and women can all be found at the store. They noted that zellers.ca also offers various items for consumers.

Preparations for the new Zellers on the second floor of @hudsonsbay at @shopsevenoaks have started. Boxes of fixtures on-site and several sections have been cleared. #abbotsford #zellers pic.twitter.com/Bt64dTTowP — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 26, 2023

abbotsfordBreaking NewsRetail