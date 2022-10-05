Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Youth now charged with stabbing woman in Abbotsford over the summer

Woman, 37, was found by police on Aug. 11 suffering from serious injuries

Charges have been laid in relation to a stabbing incident in which a 37-year-old woman was injured in Abbotsford over the summer

A male youth, who cannot be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery.

He was arrested on Sept. 28 by members of the Abbotsford Police major crime unit, with assistance from the Surrey RCMP, according to a press release.

RELATED: Woman, 37, seriously injured in stabbing in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department previously reported that at 2:36 a.m. on Aug. 11, officers were conducting routine patrols when they came across a woman in medical distress at the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way.

Officers determined that the woman had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but was expected to fully recover.

No further details have been released, including the circumstances surrounding the assault.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimePolicestabbing

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oscar winners chop off their hair in support of protesters in Iran

Just Posted

Chilliwack RCMP put out traffic snapshot Oct. 5, 2022. (RCMP)
11 impaired among high-risk drivers removed from roads by Chilliwack RCMP

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Youth now charged with stabbing woman in Abbotsford over the summer

The Chilliwack YMCA is now known as the Bob Chan-Kent Family YMCA. (Tara Cummings)
Chilliwack YMCA renamed in honour of long-serving, prominent supporter Bob Chan-Kent

Air quality issues persist across the Fraser Valley due to wildfires in Washington State and in the Lower Mainland. (Paul Henderson/Chilliwack Progress)
Air quality advisory issued for Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack, Hope