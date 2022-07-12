The anti-racism advocacy group Elimin8Hate has compiled a downloadable dictionary of Asian names that removes the red squiggly underline in Microsoft Office products that denotes a spelling mistake. (NameReclaim.ca)

The anti-racism advocacy group Elimin8Hate has compiled a downloadable dictionary of Asian names that removes the red squiggly underline in Microsoft Office products that denotes a spelling mistake. (NameReclaim.ca)

‘You’re not a mistake’: B.C. group creates dictionary of Asian names to add to Microsoft Word

The free dictionary includes over 8,000 names and monikers from over a dozen Asian countries

If you’ve used Microsoft Word, you’re probably familiar with the squiggly red underline that denotes spelling mistakes.

It can be a helpful tool that prevents embarrassing mistakes from finding their way into final documents. However, for people with non-Anglicized names, the red underline can be a jarring experience.

“It makes them feel like they don’t belong,” said Barbara Lee, founder and president of the Vancouver Asian Film Festival and Elimin8Hate — an anti-racism advocacy arm of the VAFF. “It makes them feel like they’re not a part of the greater community, that they’re a mistake.”

READ MORE: ’Representation matters’: B.C. film festival shares stories to combat anti-Asian racism

Elimi8Hate estimates that over 60 per cent of people who change their names to something more anglicized do so because of racism. In response, they developed a program encouraging Asian Canadians to reclaim their names. One of the latest initiatives is a downloadable dictionary of over 8,000 names and monikers from over a dozen Asian countries.

The dictionary is free to install and within minutes of downloading, will eliminate any trace of a red underline beneath names included. Lee said the dictionary is not an exhaustive list and more names are being added on a regular basis.

Elimin8Hate is calling on businesses, organizations, governments, schools and other stakeholders to download the dictionary to reinforce that non-Anglicized names are not a mistake.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Minor fender bender turns into $113K-payout for B.C. man left feeling a ‘shell of his former self’

Just Posted

A group of 12 mostly retired Chilliwack hikers were in Ireland in June to walk the 180-kilometre Dingle Way trail around the Dingle Peninsula. (Rob Forde)
‘Mature’ Chilliwack hikers walk 180 kms along breathtaking, historic Dingle Peninsula in Ireland

(MetroCreative)
Chilliwack psych nurse committed ‘egregious breaches’ in romantic relationship with client: inquiry

Work on the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project at Kinkora Golf Course in Chilliwack in May 2022. (Courtesy Kinkora Golf Course)
VIDEO: Trans Mountain oil pipeline construction work underway in Chilliwack

Mother dog Athena feeds her unofficial Canadian record breaking litter of 14. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO: Abbotsford boxer gives birth to unofficial Canadian record 14 puppies