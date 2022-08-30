Above: Kinsmen Park on Portage is seen here on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Chilliwack RCMP want to speak with two boys and one girl who were playing at Portage Park (Kinsmen Park on Portage) on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Above: Kinsmen Park on Portage is seen here on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Chilliwack RCMP want to speak with two boys and one girl who were playing at Portage Park (Kinsmen Park on Portage) on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Young witnesses sought after man threatens to assault kids in Chilliwack park

Incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at Kinsmen Park on Portage

Police are looking for three children involved in a “suspicious occurrence” at a local park, Chilliwack RCMP stated.

Chilliwack RCMP want to speak with two boys and one girl after two of them were threatened by a man. The kids were playing at Portage Park (Kinsmen Park on Portage) on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26 when the incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police were called to the area for reports of a man who approached two young boys in the park and threatened to assault them. A young girl, who witnessed the altercation, ran to a nearby residence where she asked an adult to call 911.

Chilliwack RCMP attended and arrested a 21-year-old man.

Unfortunately, police were unable to speak to the children involved as they had already left the area.

The man has since been released from police custody pending further investigation.

The man involved in Friday’s incident is not believed to be related to a previous report of suspicious activity on Cedar Creek Drive, RCMP said.

RELATED: Chilliwack RCMP looking for man involved in ‘suspicious occurrence’

“Chilliwack RCMP commend the young girl who did the right thing by seeking help from a responsible adult,” said Sgt. Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “We are now trying to identify and speak with the two young boys who were approached in Portage Park last Friday evening as well as the young girl who ran for help. Speaking with these children is key to our investigation and will assist in our pursuit of criminal charges.”

The boys are described as approximately eight to 10 years old. It is possible that they had a skateboard and a scooter and left toward Menzies Street. The girl is approximately eight years old.

“This incident is disturbing and it serves as an opportunity for all parents to review safety tips with their children. These kids did the right thing by having safety in numbers and seeking assistance from a responsible adult who could call for help.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file #2022-32517

For more child safety tips please visit the RCMP’s ‘street proofing’ safety tips page.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Illegally parked cars near Cultus Lake may be towed over the long weekend

Just Posted

Above: Kinsmen Park on Portage is seen here on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Chilliwack RCMP want to speak with two boys and one girl who were playing at Portage Park (Kinsmen Park on Portage) on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Young witnesses sought after man threatens to assault kids in Chilliwack park

Illegally parked vehicles along Columbia Valley Highway are challenging for emergency responders. (Screenshot/Cultus Lake Fire Department)
Illegally parked cars near Cultus Lake may be towed over the long weekend

BC Lottery Corp. was the winning team at the Otter Co-op and Angry Otter golf tournament on Aug. 25. They picked a charity, BC Children’s Hospital, to receive a $10K donation from the tourney proceeds. (Bailey Ridder/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Otter Co-op purchases 25 more retail fuel locations

RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)
BREAKING: Body of missing Chehalis fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack