Young witnesses sought after man threatens to assault kids in Chilliwack park

Above: Kinsmen Park on Portage is seen here on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Chilliwack RCMP want to speak with two boys and one girl who were playing at Portage Park (Kinsmen Park on Portage) on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Police are looking for three children involved in a “suspicious occurrence” at a local park, Chilliwack RCMP stated.

Chilliwack RCMP want to speak with two boys and one girl after two of them were threatened by a man. The kids were playing at Portage Park (Kinsmen Park on Portage) on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26 when the incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police were called to the area for reports of a man who approached two young boys in the park and threatened to assault them. A young girl, who witnessed the altercation, ran to a nearby residence where she asked an adult to call 911.

Chilliwack RCMP attended and arrested a 21-year-old man.

Unfortunately, police were unable to speak to the children involved as they had already left the area.

The man has since been released from police custody pending further investigation.

The man involved in Friday’s incident is not believed to be related to a previous report of suspicious activity on Cedar Creek Drive, RCMP said.

“Chilliwack RCMP commend the young girl who did the right thing by seeking help from a responsible adult,” said Sgt. Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “We are now trying to identify and speak with the two young boys who were approached in Portage Park last Friday evening as well as the young girl who ran for help. Speaking with these children is key to our investigation and will assist in our pursuit of criminal charges.”

The boys are described as approximately eight to 10 years old. It is possible that they had a skateboard and a scooter and left toward Menzies Street. The girl is approximately eight years old.

“This incident is disturbing and it serves as an opportunity for all parents to review safety tips with their children. These kids did the right thing by having safety in numbers and seeking assistance from a responsible adult who could call for help.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file #2022-32517

For more child safety tips please visit the RCMP’s ‘street proofing’ safety tips page.

