Young Chilliwack man sentenced to 3 years probation for 2019 bank robbery

Brett Nelson Penner presented a weapon and robbed Main Street bank getting away with cash

A man in his 20s was sentenced to three years probation for a bank robbery downtown Chilliwack more than three years ago.

Brett Nelson Penner, born in 1996, was photographed being arrested next to a BMX bike on Oct. 17, 2019 at Yale Road and Cheam Avenue.

RCMP officers responded at approximately 11:45 a.m. that day to a report that a lone male entered a bank on Main Street, produced a weapon, and demanded money from a teller.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

An officer later spotted a man matching the description and, after a brief foot chase, Penner was arrested.

Penner was charged with one count of robbery and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer. After four days of a trial starting Nov. 12, 2020, he was convicted of the bank robbery in January 2021.

The resisting arrest charge was dropped.

Penner has no other contacts with the provincial court system according to Court Services Online.

