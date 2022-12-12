Police arrest a suspect at Yale Road and Cheam Avenue after an alleged bank robbery on Oct. 17, 2019 on Main Street in Chilliwack. (Submitted)

Young Chilliwack man sentenced to 3 years probation for 2019 bank robbery

Brett Nelson Penner presented a weapon and robbed Main Street bank getting away with cash

A man in his 20s was sentenced to three years probation for a bank robbery downtown Chilliwack more than three years ago.

Brett Nelson Penner, born in 1996, was photographed being arrested next to a BMX bike on Oct. 17, 2019 at Yale Road and Cheam Avenue.

READ MORE: One in custody after Chilliwack bank robbery

RCMP officers responded at approximately 11:45 a.m. that day to a report that a lone male entered a bank on Main Street, produced a weapon, and demanded money from a teller.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

An officer later spotted a man matching the description and, after a brief foot chase, Penner was arrested.

Penner was charged with one count of robbery and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer. After four days of a trial starting Nov. 12, 2020, he was convicted of the bank robbery in January 2021.

The resisting arrest charge was dropped.

Penner has no other contacts with the provincial court system according to Court Services Online.

RELATED: 68-year-old Chilliwack bank robber appeals long-term offender designation

RELATED: 2 suspects killed, 6 officers shot after daytime bank robbery in Saanich

Cops and Courts

Chilliwack Chief named BCHL third star of the week

RCMP seized cocaine and fentanyl during the arrest of two people in Chilliwack Nov. 30, 2022. (RCMP photo)
Chilliwack RCMP target mid-level drug suppliers

Alexander Dumyn is charged with arson of an occupied home on Oct. 25, 2020. (RCMP)
Chilliwack man going on trial for 2020 arson of inhabited home

