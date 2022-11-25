Would-be nature stewards offered chance to explore five common slip-ups to avoid

The Nov. 29 event is part of the Fraser Valley Conservancy’s nature stewardship school program

The Fraser Valley Conservancy (FVC) is holding a workshop Nov. 29 in Chilliwack to explore five common mistakes people make when they’re acting as nature stewards.

Environmental professionals were surveyed recently to find out which slip-ups they saw the most when people were trying to care for local wildlife or ecosystems.

It turns out there are several popular activities where decisions could have unintentional, even damaging, consequences.

“Through the FVC’s habitat enhancement and stewardship work we do across the Fraser Valley, we noticed there were several common mistakes well-meaning people were making when wanting to help,” said Aleesha Switzer, project biologist for FVC. “For example, when wanting to install a barn owl box, they may accidentally choose a European design that is not large enough for our local owls.”

The event is part of the Fraser Valley Conservancy’s nature stewardship school program.

These tricky issues can arise when installing boxes for owls or bats for example, when trying to control invasive species, or when trying to move or rescue wildlife.

“With this workshop we want to raise awareness so that mistakes like this can be prevented, and anyone can find the best tools and information possible to help nature.”

The Stewardship Slip-ups workshop is Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Ryder Lake Hall in Chilliwack.

Join FVC members for pizza and conversation at 5:15 p.m. before the presentation starts at 5:45 p.m.

Register as soon as possible as space is limited. Everyone interested in learning how to care for nature is welcome. No previous knowledge is required. Participants are encouraged to bring any nature-related questions for discussion.

The Nature Stewardship School is presented by the Fraser Valley Conservancy. The FVC works to promote the

protection and conservation of the environment throughout the Fraser Valley. For details

jenn@fraservalleyconservancy.ca or 1-604-625-0066.

Admission: $5 per person. Registration required.

