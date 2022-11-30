The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution, located on King Road in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Women’s prison in Abbotsford declares COVID-19 outbreak

11 inmates have so far tested positive at Fraser Valley Institution

Eleven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

In a press release issued Wednesday morning (Nov. 30), the CSC said in-person visits are temporarily suspended at the women’s prison, but visits to the minimum-security unit are not impacted.

The CSC said other options are currently available for inmates to connect with family and friends.

The agency said the cases at the prison were confirmed through PCR testing.

“The number may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available,” the release states.

“This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice.”

The CSC said all staff are provided with appropriate personal protective equipment including gowns, gloves, medical masks, respirators, and face shields when required.

All inmates are provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site is continuing, the CSC said.

CSC has been vaccinating inmates since January 2021, the press release indicates.

“All offenders, including new admissions to CSC, are being offered the vaccination at all institutions. As part of the ongoing vaccination process, boosters are also being offered.”

Fraser Valley Institution is a multi-level security facility with a capacity of 112.


