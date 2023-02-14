FILE - Members of the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) talk at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 9, 2015. The office is investigating a Feb. 12, 2022 incident in Vancouver after a woman was seriously injured during arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE - Members of the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) talk at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 9, 2015. The office is investigating a Feb. 12, 2022 incident in Vancouver after a woman was seriously injured during arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Woman seriously injured during interaction with Vancouver police officer

Officer said he believed the woman was committing a property crime Sunday morning

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an interaction with a Vancouver police officer Sunday morning (Feb. 12).

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating to determine what happened during the incident and if the officer acted wrongfully.

It said information provided to it so far suggests the on-duty officer was driving near the intersection of Seymour and Nelson streets around 10:50 a.m. when he saw a woman he believed was committing a property crime. The officer stopped to investigate, an interaction occurred, and the woman was taken into custody.

Noticeably injured, the woman was taken to Vancouver Police Department cells for treatment by a jail nurse, who then sent her to a local hospital. The hospital confirmed the woman’s injuries were serious.

Anyone with information or video footage of the interaction is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or online. The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency. It looks into all officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death.

READ ALSO: Landlord denies tenant security camera use, B.C. law vague on subject

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.Vancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack student activists counter misconceptions about drag-show performers via video
Next story
Anniversary of Emergencies Act invocation brings modest convoy protest to Ottawa

Just Posted

Students’ Voice members (back row) Braiden Reeves, Gabe Rowaan, Jaden Welch, Aaron Hadley, John René. (GSA), and (front row) Emily McLean, Oliver Baker, and Isabella Oberst. (Students’ Voice)
Chilliwack student activists counter misconceptions about drag-show performers via video

(File Photo)
Chilliwack RCMP investigates multiple bail scam calls

Joan Stevens of Abbotsford recently won $100,000 on a Black Pearls scratch-and-win ticket. (Photo by BC Lottery Corporation)
Trip for tortilla chips and candy turns into $100K win for Abbotsford resident

Approximate location on Highway 2 outside of Leavenworth, Washington, where two Chilliwack residents died in a motor vehicle crash on Feb. 8, 2023. (Google Maps)
Two elderly Chilliwack residents killed in two-vehicle crash in Washington State

Pop-up banner image