Woman in Abbotsford robbed by 5 masked men with a gun, say police

A 62-year-old woman was robbed by five men on Saturday (April 1) while she was outside on her rural property in Abbotsford, according to police.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the incident was reported just after 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Ross Road in south Abbotsford.

He said the victim reported that five masked men produced a gun and demanded money from her before leaving in her vehicle.

Walker said the victim’s car and the vehicle used to arrive at the property have been located and seized by police.

ALSO SEE: Man wanted in relation to home invasion in Abbotsford

“Although shaken, the victim and other occupants at the property were not injured,” he said.

Walker said the major crime unit is continuing to investigate and is still determining whether the incident was targeted or random.

Investigators are seeking dashcam footage from anyone travelling that day between 7:45 and 9 p.m. along Huntingdon Road between Lefeuvre Road and Mt. Lehman Road, along Lefeuvre Road from Zero Avenue to Fraser Highway, or on Ross Road between Huntingdon Road and Zero Avenue.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.



vikki.hopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Armed robberyBreaking NewsCrimePolice