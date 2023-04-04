Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Woman in Abbotsford robbed by 5 masked men with a gun, say police

Suspects demand money and drive off with victim’s vehicle

A 62-year-old woman was robbed by five men on Saturday (April 1) while she was outside on her rural property in Abbotsford, according to police.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the incident was reported just after 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Ross Road in south Abbotsford.

He said the victim reported that five masked men produced a gun and demanded money from her before leaving in her vehicle.

Walker said the victim’s car and the vehicle used to arrive at the property have been located and seized by police.

ALSO SEE: Man wanted in relation to home invasion in Abbotsford

“Although shaken, the victim and other occupants at the property were not injured,” he said.

Walker said the major crime unit is continuing to investigate and is still determining whether the incident was targeted or random.

Investigators are seeking dashcam footage from anyone travelling that day between 7:45 and 9 p.m. along Huntingdon Road between Lefeuvre Road and Mt. Lehman Road, along Lefeuvre Road from Zero Avenue to Fraser Highway, or on Ross Road between Huntingdon Road and Zero Avenue.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Armed robberyBreaking NewsCrimePolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. unveils new ‘Homes for People’ plan with goal of 108K new houses, apartment units
Next story
Terrorism charges laid in Surrey bus stabbing

Just Posted

Bradley Van Geel (Facebook)
Chilliwack man charged with kidnapping and assault has bail bid denied

Col. Al De Genova is taking the Tour of Honour Humvee across B.C. and as far north as the Yukon Territory, raising awareness and money for Honour House and Honour Ranch. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Tour of Honour supporting military, first responders kicks off in Chilliwack

Sarah Pringle of Chilliwack is eager to see the transit strike end so she can get Handydart services again. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘How can they cripple the city this way?’ Chilliwack senior asks about Fraser Valley transit strike

Sujjad Najat Jalal was the victim of a homicide in Chilliwack on April 1, 2023. This image is from a GoFundMe set up for his funeral costs. (GoFundMe)
Victim of homicide at Chilliwack cemetery was Vancouver drug dealer in his 20s