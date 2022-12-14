North Vancouver RCMP are investigating a fatal stabbing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Woman fatally stabbed inside North Vancouver home

Arrested suspect known to the woman, police say

One woman is dead after she was fatally stabbed inside a North Vancouver home Tuesday morning (Dec. 13).

North Vancouver RCMP were called to an apartment complex in the 200-block of West 3rd Street shortly after 11 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

When officers entered the home, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. Police and paramedics tried to save her, but the woman died on scene.

Officers arrested a suspect who was known to the woman.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

fatal stabbingnorth vancouver

