Woman dies of injuries after hit-and-run in Surrey, police say

Surrey RCMP identify suspect and seize vehicle

A 60-year-old female pedestrian hit by a minivan Friday night (Dec. 16) in Surrey has died and a suspect has been identified, police say.

The crash happened in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood. The vehicle, which police described as a mint green Dodge Caravan, took off and was last seen travelling westbound on Old Yale Road from the 133 Street intersection.

Surrey RCMP say a suspect was identified on Monday (Dec. 19) and police have seized the suspect’s vehicle.

Charges have not yet been laid as the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second pedestrian fatality in Surrey in a week.

A 23-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in the 8200-block of 168 Street in Surrey’s Fleetwood area on Sunday night (Dec. 18). Police said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision, which happened shortly after 9 p.m. The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

Surrey RCMP say there have been eight pedestrians killed in Surrey so far in 2022. According to a report from the BC Corners Service, 77 pedestrians have died in Surrey from 2012- 2021.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone with information about either crash, including dashcam footage from the areas, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or go online and visit solvecrime.ca.

READ MORE: Fleetwood pedestrian dies of injuries

-With files from Tom Zytaruk


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Surrey

