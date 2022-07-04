A BC Transit bus was hit by a Purolator van on June 30, 2022, near Castlegar. File photo

A BC Transit bus was hit by a Purolator van on June 30, 2022, near Castlegar. File photo

Woman critically injured after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

The 19-year-old woman is a student from Quebec

A woman is on life support after a van collided with a BC Transit bus on Highway 3A near Castlegar on Thursday.

RCMP said in a statement Monday that the bus was headed eastbound when it was sideswiped by an oncoming Purolator courier cube van just after 4:30 p.m.

The bus was carrying 16 students visiting from Quebec as part of a Selkirk College program. One of them was an 19-year-old woman who was sitting next to the window where the van hit the bus.

She was transported first to Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, then to Kelowna General Hospital. RCMP say she is not expected to survive.

The highway was closed for several hours. RCMP Victim Assistance and Selkirk College counsellors have since begun helping the students who were on the bus.

RCMP are requesting any witnesses to come forward, specifically those who may have seen the van drive into traffic. Anyone with information is asked to call BC Highway Patrol Nelson at 250-354-5180 and cite file 2022-3153.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated the victim was 18 years old. RCMP have updated their information to say she is 19.

