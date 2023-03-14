Police in Abbotsford seized a pellet gun after a woman allegedly fired it at them early Sunday morning (March 12). (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Police in Abbotsford seized a pellet gun after a woman allegedly fired it at them early Sunday morning (March 12). (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Woman charged with firing pellet gun at unmarked police car in Abbotsford

Tammy Gray, 49, faces four charges after incident early Sunday morning

An Abbotsford woman has been charged after allegedly firing a pellet gun at an unmarked police vehicle early Sunday morning (March 12).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the incident took place just after 12:30 a.m. in the 31900 block of South Fraser Way, near Countess Street.

He said plainclothes officers were conducting routine patrols in a closed business complex when they noticed a group of people on the property.

Walker said, as officers in an unmarked police vehicle approached the group, a woman pointed and shot a firearm, hitting the car’s windshield and causing minor damage.

ALSO SEE: Police seize numerous firearms and drugs from 6 B.C. homes

“Officers immediately exited their vehicle, identifying themselves as police officers, and conducted a high-risk arrest,” he said.

The woman complied with the officers’ directions and dropped the weapon, which was determined to be a pellet gun.

Tammy Gray, 49, has been charged with mischief, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

According to the provincial court database, Gray has several prior convictions for assault, as well as for assault with a weapon, mischief, and breaching her probation and bail conditions.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimePolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. creates new requirements for future energy and oil projects amid climate targets

Just Posted

Police in Abbotsford seized a pellet gun after a woman allegedly fired it at them early Sunday morning (March 12). (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Woman charged with firing pellet gun at unmarked police car in Abbotsford

Funding for racquet sport facilities among the Chilliwack infrastructure projects recently funded. Seen here sisters Kate Barg (left) and Jess Barg of Chilliwack compete in the Chilliwack Squash Championships at the Cheam Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack to address infrastructure gaps with provincial funding of $16.39 million

The United Nations’ theme for International Women’s Day this year is innovation and technology for gender equality. (Stock photo)
EDITORIAL: Make online spaces safer for women and girls

Chilliwack Chiefs
Chilliwack Chiefs ready to pounce on playoff positioning