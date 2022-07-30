With higher water and hotter temperatures, Chilliwack RCMP urge safety on water

Chilliwack RCMP will be out patrolling waterways over B.C. Day long weekend and throughout summer

Kids cool off near Teskey Rock on the Chilliwack River in 2012. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

With the arrival of the summer weather and higher than normal water levels in our local lakes and rivers, the Chilliwack RCMP are reminding the public to keep safety in mind when out on the water.

This includes ensuring that folks have all required safety gear, are easily seen by others, not operating a vessel while impaired by drugs or alcohol and being respectful of others using the same area.

Chilliwack RCMP will be out patrolling local waterways and conducting proactive enforcement over the B.C. Day long weekend, and throughout the summer, to ensure recreational users and vessel operators are able to take full advantage of what the Chilliwack area has to offer and in a safe manner.

This is also a reminder to boaters to operate at safe speeds. Visibility, water conditions, proximity to other vessels or people, size of your wake and waterway hazards should be given consideration.

“Through education and enforcement, the Chilliwack RCMP are working to ensure a safe and fun summer for everyone who comes to the area,” said Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment RCMP.

The Chilliwack RCMP are asking the public to report any unsafe incidents or activities they observe on our waterways. To report these situations, you can call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

