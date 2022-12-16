Environment Canada issued a special weather statement advising of flurries in the forecast starting overnight Dec. 17, 2022. (News Bulletin file)

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement advising of flurries in the forecast starting overnight Dec. 17, 2022. (News Bulletin file)

Wintry mix of weather coming this weekend for Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley

Arctic front moving across south coast expected to bring flurries starting some time Saturday night

A wintry mix of either snow or showers, followed by strong winds, and frigid temperatures are in the forecast for the Lower Mainland this weekend.

The winter weather is forecast to hit the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Whistler, and Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler, according to the special weather statement issued before lunch on Dec. 16.

“On Saturday, precipitation will fall as light flurries or showers – depending on temperature and elevation.”

That means two to four centimetres of snow can be expected across the region initially. For Metro Vancouver, snowfall is mainly expected in higher terrain.

But then between Saturday night to Sunday, an arctic front will move across the south coast and bring heavy flurries to the region.

“Currently, there is still large uncertainty associated with the timing of this system.”

Recent modelling indicates total snowfall amounts near 10 centimetres are likely for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, and the Sea to Sky highway. About five centimetres are possible over Metro Vancouver.

With the passage of the arctic front on Sunday, strong outflow winds will bring in cold arctic air and temperatures falling five to 10 degrees below seasonal average.

RELATED: One year ago was pretty frosty

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherSevere weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl among those who pushed to delay MAID expansion
Next story
Progress on Indigenous reconciliation calls to action going at ‘glacial pace’: report

Just Posted

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement advising of flurries in the forecast starting overnight Dec. 17, 2022. (News Bulletin file)
Wintry mix of weather coming this weekend for Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley

The repairs included creating new, temporary, bridges for southbound traffic at the Bottletop and Jessica bridge sites, and for northbound traffic at the Juliet bridge site. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation photo)
Momentous moment as Coquihalla Highway reopens 4 lanes after flood repairs to bridges

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl. (Mark Strahl/Facebook)
Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl among those who pushed to delay MAID expansion

Brenda Miller gives three-year-old Kairi Ketler her first haircut at Sassy Cuts on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Kairi is donating her 12-inch ponytails to be made into wigs for kids, and is also fundraising for charity. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progess)
Chilliwack girl, 3, donates ponytails from 1st ever haircut to Wigs for Kids, raises money for charity

Pop-up banner image