Winter storm warning in affect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

The highways are expecting 25-40 centimetres of snow

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of the Okanagan and the Coquihalla Highway for Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass are both under winter storm warnings as of early Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada. The Coquihalla is expecting 25 to 30 centimetres of snow while Highway 3 is expecting 25 to 40 centimetres.

On both highways, snow is expected to begin during the day and get heavier as the day goes on and into Sunday.

Snow is expected to slow down on Sunday and turn into flurries.

The snow can accumulate rapidly and change suddenly making travelling difficult. Visibility is also expected to be low.

Environment Canada is urging people to consider not travelling today if it’s non-essential.

The Okanagan Connector, meanwhile, is expecting five centimetres of snow on Saturday.

