Windstorm downs trees leading to power outages in south Chilliwack

Tree across power lines on Vedder Road affecting 3,900 customers is also blocking the road

A large trees was down on power lines and across Vedder Road south of South Sumas Road in Chilliwack at about 6 p.m. on April 16, 2023. (Facebook photo)

The brief windstorm that blew through Chilliwack around dinner time on Sunday downed a number of trees including a large one on Vedder Road leading to power outages.

The large tree was blocking Vedder in both directions at approximately 6 p.m.

More than 3,900 customers were without power in Sardis and Vedder Crossing, according to BC Hydro as of 7 p.m.

(BC Hydro’s map was not entirely accurate at that time as it listed Garrison Crossing among the power outages but at least some residents were unaffected.)

The website said a crew was assigned but no time of power restoration was listed.

A second outage is affecting 142 customers in the rural area to the west along Keith Wilson Road.

