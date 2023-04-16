A large trees was down on power lines and across Vedder Road south of South Sumas Road in Chilliwack at about 6 p.m. on April 16, 2023. (Facebook photo)

A large trees was down on power lines and across Vedder Road south of South Sumas Road in Chilliwack at about 6 p.m. on April 16, 2023. (Facebook photo)

Windstorm downs trees leading to power outages in south Chilliwack

Tree across power lines on Vedder Road affecting 3,900 customers is also blocking the road

The brief windstorm that blew through Chilliwack around dinner time on Sunday downed a number of trees including a large one on Vedder Road leading to power outages.

The large tree was blocking Vedder in both directions at approximately 6 p.m.

More than 3,900 customers were without power in Sardis and Vedder Crossing, according to BC Hydro as of 7 p.m.

(BC Hydro’s map was not entirely accurate at that time as it listed Garrison Crossing among the power outages but at least some residents were unaffected.)

The website said a crew was assigned but no time of power restoration was listed.

A second outage is affecting 142 customers in the rural area to the west along Keith Wilson Road.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackWindstorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UBC student biking Bangladesh to put overlooked impacts of climate change on display

Just Posted

A large trees was down on power lines and across Vedder Road south of South Sumas Road in Chilliwack at about 6 p.m. on April 16, 2023. (Facebook photo)
Windstorm downs trees leading to power outages in south Chilliwack

Police are still searching for 24-year-old Jayden Dewitte after he allegedly fled police in a stolen truck on Saturday night (April 15) in Mission. /Kevin Mills Photo
Police searching for man who drove through Mission park fence in stolen truck

The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a car fire on Alpine Crescent in Promontory on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Katlyn Carter/ Promontory Community Facebook page)
UPDATE: 4 adults escape after car goes up in flames in garage, spreads to house in Chilliwack

Wolfe Road was blocked on Saturday, April 15, 2023 following a two-vehicle collision. (Google Maps)
Hydro pole hit, Wolfe Road blocked following 2-vehicle crash in Chilliwack