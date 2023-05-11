Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Wildfires threatening nine First Nations in Alberta: Indigenous Services Canada

82 active wildfires burning in Alberta, 23 of them listed as out of control

Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek.

The department says it is helping the northern First Nation set up temporary housing in nearby John D’Or Prairie for 500 people, including a commercial kitchen and other amenities.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has also been hit hard, with fire destroying 45 structures and power infrastructure.

Indigenous Services says 1,600 evacuees from the community are staying in Edmonton and nearby Grande Prairie and Valleyview.

Meanwhile, Yellowhead County west of Edmonton says residents of the communities of Hansonville, Lobstick Resort and Wildwood are being allowed back.

There are 82 active wildfires in Alberta, with 23 listed as being out of control.

READ MORE: Western Canada braces for early heat wave, raising wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.

AlbertaWildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley, B.C., isn’t the only hospital with long delays for emergency patients, doctors warn
Next story
‘Unseasonably high’ temperatures coming to Lower Mainland this weekend

Just Posted

Potentially record-breaking temperatures exceeding 30 degrees are predicted for the Lower Mainland from Friday (May 12) through Tuesday (May 16). /File photo
‘Unseasonably high’ temperatures coming to Lower Mainland this weekend

Beavers with 6th Chilliwack Scout Group clean up trash along the beach at Sunnyside Campground on May 7, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Beaver Scouts ready to raise money for Cyrus Centre with hot dog sale in Chilliwack

Chilliwack’s Dr. Paul Graham is one of five winners of a My Family Doctor Award from the B.C. College of Family Physicians. (BCCFP photo)
Chilliwack doctor wins award from B.C. College of Family Physicians

Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan will be looking for love in the new CTV unscripted series Farming For Love.
Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan begins TV journey on Farming With Love on May 28

Pop-up banner image