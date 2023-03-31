Wildfire sparked east of Harrison Lake, estimated 12 hectares in size

Fire about 5 km northwest of Ruby Creek, northeast of Sasquatch Park

The orange diamond indicates a wildfire that ignited on Thursday, March 30, 2023 just northeast of Sasquatch Park (in green). (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard)

A wildfire is burning near Sasquatch Park, east of Harrison Lake.

The estimated 12-hectare fire was ignited on Thursday, March 30 yet the cause is unknown, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

It is located about five kilometres northwest of Ruby Creek, northeast of Deer Lake and Sasquatch Park.

As of Friday, March 31, the ‘stage of control’ classification for the fire was ‘new.’ Other classifications include out of control, being held, under control and out.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service on March 31, seven new wildfires were ignited in the last two days.

