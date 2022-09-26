Chilliwack was taking the brunt of wildfire smoke on Sept. 26 according to this real-time air quality map from PurpleAir. (PurpleAir)

Wildfire smoke wafting back into the ‘Wack and Fraser Valley

Smoke has been drifting north from WA State, and from wildfire south of Eastgate, near Manning Park

Wildfire smoke is drifting back into the ‘Wack.

Chilliwack, and parts of the eastern Fraser Valley, were experiencing wildfire fire smoke as of Monday (Sept. 26), and over the weekend that has been drifting north from Washington State wildfires, as well as from the one burning south of Eastgate near Manning Park on the B.C. side of the border.

RELATED: Fire near Hope made it smoky

Chilliwack’s volunteer weather observer Roger Pannett noticed on Saturday that “health hazard” smoke in the air was again visible from the south side of Chilliwack. The PurpleAir air quality monitor at University of the Fraser Valley in Chilliwack was at a reading of 88 and rising as of Sept. 24.

“So I guess for the next few days, with outflow northeast winds, we are going to be smoky yet again here in Chilliwack!” Pannett wrote.

According the real-time air quality maps from PurpleAir, and FireSmoke.Ca, there was smoke coming from a fire south of Eastgate near Manning Park, as well as more than three wildfires in Washington State.

There was also a lot of smoke in the air last month from the fires around Chilliwack Lake and south of the border.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke wafts near Chilliwack Lake

Pannett has been urging BC Wildfire Service officials in the Coastal Fire Centre to reinstate the campfire ban.

RELATED: Bring back the campfire ban, says weather observer

When there is elevated PM2.5 particulates from fire smoke in the air, people who are immune compromised or with chronic heart and lung conditions may experience health impacts, and are advised to limit exposure.

FireSmoke.Ca offers smoke forecast for region showing eastern Fraser Valley in line to get smoky skies over next two days. (FireSmoke.Ca)

Smoke blanketed the mountains to the southeast of Chilliwack in the morning of Sept. 26, 2022 due to wildfires in Washington State. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Wildfire smoke wafting back into the ‘Wack and Fraser Valley

