Wildfire on Promontory started on patio of home in Chilliwack

40 firefighters from 6 halls called in to tackle hard-to-contain blaze behind homes on Teskey Road

Firefighters extinguish a wild fire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A wildfire that spread through a park on Promontory in Chilliwack Wednesday started on the patio of a house.

The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to the structure fire in the 4700-block of Teskey Road on Sept. 21 around 10:45 a.m.

The first fire crews to arrive found a fire on an exterior patio of a residence that was “quickly spreading to the home as well as the vegetation and trees in Weeden Park,” assistant fire chief Andy Brown stated in a press release.

“Quick fire growth in the forest due to uphill topography and wind conditions was threatening homes above the fire location.”

More crews were called in to help fight the hard-to-contain blaze. A total of 40 firefighters from all six halls were at the fire.

Firefighters extinguish a wild fire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“Initial on-scene crews secured a water supply and deployed handlines to extinguish the fire on the patio of the home. Additional crews stretched handlines to flank the forest fire, while other crews were assigned to protect the homes above the fire,” Brown said.

He said crews worked “very hard” to contain the fire to a section of Weeden Park. By about 12:10 p.m. the fire was contained and crews were putting out hotspots.

There was minor fire damage to the patio where the fire originated, there was also minor damage to the trails and significant damage to the trees in the park.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind citizens to be vigilant around vegetation, parks and trails during these dry conditions.”

