Firefighters extinguish a wild fire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Firefighters extinguish a wild fire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Wildfire on Promontory started on patio of home in Chilliwack

40 firefighters from 6 halls called in to tackle hard-to-contain blaze behind homes on Teskey Road

A wildfire that spread through a park on Promontory in Chilliwack Wednesday started on the patio of a house.

The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to the structure fire in the 4700-block of Teskey Road on Sept. 21 around 10:45 a.m.

The first fire crews to arrive found a fire on an exterior patio of a residence that was “quickly spreading to the home as well as the vegetation and trees in Weeden Park,” assistant fire chief Andy Brown stated in a press release.

RELATED: UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Wildfire behind homes on Promontory in Chilliwack extinguished

“Quick fire growth in the forest due to uphill topography and wind conditions was threatening homes above the fire location.”

More crews were called in to help fight the hard-to-contain blaze. A total of 40 firefighters from all six halls were at the fire.

Firefighters extinguish a wild fire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Firefighters extinguish a wild fire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“Initial on-scene crews secured a water supply and deployed handlines to extinguish the fire on the patio of the home. Additional crews stretched handlines to flank the forest fire, while other crews were assigned to protect the homes above the fire,” Brown said.

He said crews worked “very hard” to contain the fire to a section of Weeden Park. By about 12:10 p.m. the fire was contained and crews were putting out hotspots.

There was minor fire damage to the patio where the fire originated, there was also minor damage to the trails and significant damage to the trees in the park.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind citizens to be vigilant around vegetation, parks and trails during these dry conditions.”

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireBreaking Newschilliwack

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Wildfire behind homes on Promontory in Chilliwack extinguished
Next story
$2M in funding announced for care plan to help those at risk of suicide in B.C.

Just Posted

File shot of an Elections Canada sign at Chilliwack Middle School (CMS) on Sept. 10, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Meet the people running in Chilliwack at 3 upcoming all-candidates events

Last year’s series of atmospheric rivers that caused widespread destruction across southern British Columbia caused $675 million in insurance loses, according to an insurance representative. (File photo courtesy of Emcon)
Insurance industry representative calls for better B.C. flood mapping

Firefighters extinguish a wild fire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Wildfire on Promontory started on patio of home in Chilliwack

Intensive Support & Resource worker Nick Bello, (left to right) is: Pat Giasson (Team Leader for Youth Probation - MCFD); Jaylene Thompson; Trevin Charlie, Shayla Malloway-Seward, and Envy Malloway-Seward.
Mentorship program for Stó:lō youth comes of age after a decade