Fire and smoke from a wildfire are shown in Hay River, Northwest Territories. A First Nation reserve and nearby town in the southern Northwest Territories have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Cardinal Jr.

Fire and smoke from a wildfire are shown in Hay River, Northwest Territories. A First Nation reserve and nearby town in the southern Northwest Territories have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Cardinal Jr.

Wildfire evacuates Hay River, nearby reserve in Northwest Territories

K’atl’oodeeche First Nation, Hay River, N.W.T., order evacuations as wildfire spreads

A First Nation reserve and nearby town in the southern Northwest Territories have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in the area.

K’atl’odeeche First Nation issued an evacuation order Sunday afternoon advising residents to register at the evacuation centre in nearby Hay River.

The Town of Hay River then issued an evacuation order at 11 p.m. Sunday, directing residents to travel to Yellowknife, roughly 480 kilometres away.

In an update early today, N.W.T. Fire said it was highly likely the wildfire had breached the K’atl’odeeche First Nation Reserve and jumped the river to the western part of the Town of Hay River.

It said this was likely caused by winds carrying embers from the fire.

Roughly 3,500 residents from Hay River and the K’atl’odeeche First Nation were ordered to leave last May as the area experienced its worst flooding on record.

In October, the Northwest Territories government said it estimated flooding caused more than $174 million in damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

READ MORE: Peace River Regional District lifts evacuation order for residents near wildfire

READ MORE: Trudeau to visit Edmonton, meet with CAF personnel assisting with wildfires

Northwest TerritoriesWildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Possible hepatitis A exposure at B.C. McDonald’s
Next story
Vancouver Chinatown gets $2.2-million grant to revitalize historic neighbourhood

Just Posted

Items recently seized by police in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Burnaby included 16 guns, 5.5 kilograms of drugs and $84,000 cash. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
Pair charged after police seize 16 guns, drugs and cash in Abbotsford, Burnaby and Chilliwack

More than 100 people came out for a public rally at Five Corners in downtown Chilliwack on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in support of CUPE 561 (First Transit), whose members had been on the picket lines for more than three weeks since the full withdrawal of transit services in the Fraser Valley. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)
OPINION: First Transit strike in Eastern Fraser Valley is BC Transit’s failure

A police incident closed off two exits on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on March 19. The driver involved has now been sentenced. (Twitter photo)
Driver sentenced for Highway 1 incident that closed 2 exits in Abbotsford

North Vancouver’s Taylor Durham earned a spot at the RBC Canadian Open after winning the qualifier at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club on Friday (May 12). (RBC Canadian Open photo)
North Vancouver’s Taylor Durham wins RBC Canadian Open qualifier in Abbotsford