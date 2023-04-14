‘Who will foot the bill?’: Bureaucracy a hurdle for Hatzic’s decades-long flood problem

The City of Mission declared a state of emergency for its Benbow neighbourhood in 2021 during the atmospheric river event that flooded portions of the Hatzic Prairie. A recovery table has been formed by invested parties to address the issues that led to the flooding. /Bob Friesen Photo

Arrayed interests, complex issues and a lack of funding prove challenging for future of Hatzic Lake

When the atmospheric river devastated the Fraser Valley in 2021, Hatzic was hit hard.

Brent Hall’s neighbourhood along Hatzic Lake flooded, including his basement. It was one of several neighbourhoods in the Hatzic Lake watershed impacted by the historic flooding, with a host of people evacuated.

Hall founded the Hatzic Lake Advocacy Group in 2019 and the group currently has almost 1,000 members on Facebook.

The issues facing the lake run deep and he worries that the area isn’t prepared for a repeat event.

“We should be preparing for these kinds of situations knowing that with climate change, this could happen,” Hall said. “I want to see some action.”

In August of 1992, the Hatzic Drainage Study reported flooding problems, issues with infrastructure and varied administrative duties.

Over 30 years later, the problems endure.

A year before the atmospheric river laid bare the flooding issues in the region, the Hatzic Lake Management Plan was prepared in November 2020.

The plan outlined a wide range of issues with the lake including flooding, infrastructure, sedimentation, water levels, water quality, natural resource development, Indigenous Land management and mixed oversight, along with actions to address them.

The management plan listed 17 “quick wins”, 23 short-term actions (one to three years), and six long-term actions (four to 10 years) to address the issues impacting the health of Hatzic Lake.

The actions ranged in cost and complexity, with different stakeholders responsible for each implementation.

Now approaching three years since the study, and Hatzic Watershed Society’s Lori Bartsch said most of the action items remain unstarted or unfinished.

“The way the needs of Hatzic Lake are being managed right now is just not a cohesive, effective way to create solutions,” Bartsch said. “It’s probably almost all about money – who is going to foot the bill?”

The lake itself is governed by the province, while species are managed by the federal government. The area is among the traditional territories of Leq’á:mel and Semá:th First Nations, with portions located in Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) Areas G and F, along with the City of Mission.

The oldest pump station in Hatzic slough was constructed in 1948 to mitigate flooding. /Mission Record Photo

Management of the lake and potential flooding falls under the purview of the Dewdney Area Improvement District (DAID), appointed by the province under a different name in 1948.

Leq’a:mel First Nation’s environmental program manager Rick McKamey sits on the Hatzic Lake Management Recovery Table, a collection of major stakeholders formed with the goal to address the events of the atmospheric river and adopt the 2020 strategy.

McKamey says for too long the Hatzic area was out of sight, out of mind.

“I think science has been telling us for a while we needed to prepare, but we weren’t listening,” McKamey said.

Sedimentation, water pumping stations and culverts south of the Hatzic Bridge are primary concerns for flooding in the area.

Most of the current research focuses on flood conditions of the past and mitigating risks based on that data, according to McKamey.

However, major climate events like 2021’s atmospheric river are harder to predict and prepare for.

“If we have an event that’s worse than what we faced… there’s a lot of places on this Fraser drainage system that would be in trouble with those kinds of events,” McKamey said.

Canadian Pacific Railway culverts south of the Hatzic Bridge are of notable interest to the neighbourhood after they were backed up in 2021. The potential for flooding they cause was known by governments since 1992, and their replacement has an estimated cost of over $100,000. /Mission Record Photo

Three Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) culverts south of the Hatzic Bridge are of notable interest to the neighbourhood after they were backed up in 2021.

The 1992 drainage study identified the culverts as candidates for improvement or replacement. The replacement option was once again a long-term action item in 2020, but it was the most expensive project at upwards of $100,000.

“Given this would be a large capital investment with significant logistical challenges, this should be approached as a collaborative effort between governments, First Nations, CP rail, and stakeholders,” the plan reads.

Hall says it would take something as small as a lawn chair to plug a culvert and create circumstances ripe for disastrous flooding.

“I’m just waiting for the day that something gets stuck cross-ways in there and plugs it up,” he said.

In 2014, Hatzic slough got a new pump station to support old pumps from the late 1940s. /Mission Record Photo

Missing from the 2020 plan according to Hall was the repair or replacement of two pumping stations in Hatzic slough to manage the flooding. New pumps were installed in 2014 in addition to ageing pumps from 1948.

“Even with all pumps running, we may not be able to keep up with another flood event that happens in the future,” Hall said.

Despite long-standing issues with infrastructure, 12 hot spots for sedimentation — a process that increases flood risk by reducing volume capacity — were identified for clearing, with two already completed.

However, McKamey says a lengthy process awaits to get approval to clear the other locations under the Fisheries Act and Water Safety Act.

Agriculture, forestry and transportation are leading causes of sedimentation according to the report, but the agriculture sector faces a wealth of its own challenges due to flooding.

FVRD Area F Director Hugh Davidson said farmers’ lands tend to be the lowest and they’re the first ones to be impacted by a flood.

“In 2021, we saw sections of vacation homes on Hatzic Lake that were flooded out. We had some homes that had to be evacuated in Hatzic Prairie,” Davidson said. “But we still have the farmers being impacted regularly.”

In March of 2022, Ian Paton, the opposition agriculture critic and MLA for Delta, brought forth a petition to the BC Legislature on behalf of farmers in the Hatzic Prairie.

The farmers’ petition contended that recurring flooding caused by inadequate water clearances and poor drainage has a sizable economic impact on agriculture. The petition also outlined several steps for the province to address the concerns.

Hatzic Prairie farmers put forth a petition to BC Legislature in March 2022 seeking both short-term and long-term actions to prevent flooding. / Frank Bucholtz Photo

To combat the wealth of issues facing the area, the stakeholders partnered to request provincial oversight for Hatzic watershed management in August 2022.

“I think that without the province contributing financially, it would create a massive burden on the residents,” Area G Director Cory Cassel said.

Mission Mayor Paul Horn said there are three keys to mitigating the problems facing Hatzic Lake: infrastructure to move the water, mechanisms to deal with the operational work and clear responsibility of oversight.

“They have languished for more than 40 years,” Horn said. “There really are long-standing issues…it’s unwise for us to ignore what we can all see is happening.”

With residents paying flood taxes to DAID, Bartsch says the current oversight leaves something to be desired.

“I personally think that DAID should be disbanded,” Bartsch said. “I don’t think that a group of volunteers without the special expertise required should be managing such a safety issue.”

The Mission Record reached out to DAID for an interview but has not heard back.

Hall is hopeful that DAID and the recovery table are making progress, but he says that previous promises have not come to fruition.

“One of the biggest issues is that our tax base is so small but yet our problems are so big,” Hall said. “We really need the B.C. and federal government to recognize that these small-improvement districts are in dire need, but simply cannot foot the bill.”

With severe climate events proving more frequent, most stakeholders agree that waiting another 30 years to make changes isn’t a viable option.

“We really need to either be proactive and get out in front of it, or just be prepared to accept the consequences of not being proactive,” Davidson said. “That just means more damage, more often and I don’t think anybody wants to see that.”

