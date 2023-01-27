The World Health Organization’s emergency committee, will vote today on whether to maintain the emergency designation. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, gestures as he speaks to journalists during a press conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Martial Trezzini-Keystone via AP

The World Health Organization’s emergency committee, will vote today on whether to maintain the emergency designation. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, gestures as he speaks to journalists during a press conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Martial Trezzini-Keystone via AP

WHO decision on COVID-19 emergency won’t effect Canada’s response: Tam

The WHO’s emergency committee will vote today on whether to maintain the emergency designation

The World Health Organization will announce Monday whether it thinks COVID-19 still represents a global health emergency but Canada’s top doctor says regardless of what the international body decides, Canada’s response to the coronavirus will not change.

The WHO’s emergency committee, which was struck in 2020 when COVID-19 first emerged as a global health threat, will vote today on whether to maintain the emergency designation.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will make the final call based on the advice the committee gives him.

He warned earlier this week that he remains concerned about the impact of the virus, noting there were 170,000 deaths from COVID-19 reported around the world in the last two months.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the COVID-19 situation in Canada is fluctuating but relatively stable, with no evidence of a surge in cases anywhere.

Canadian data suggest hospitalizations are falling again after a brief increase over Christmas and in early January.

CoronavirusFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Tourism Ch’illiwack invites everyone to ‘Meet the Protectors’ in latest marketing campaign
Next story
Fundraiser for plumber following Abbotsford tool theft reaches more than $1,000

Just Posted

Plumber Brian McCann is out nearly $6,000 in tools after a thief broke into his locked canopy while McCann was dealing with the death of his father. ICBC doesn’t cover content insurance, so he’s struggling to get back to work. (Submitted photo)
Fundraiser for plumber following Abbotsford tool theft reaches more than $1,000

'Meet the Protectors' is coming Spring 2023 according to Tourism Ch'illiwack. (Tourism Ch'illiwack video screenshot)
VIDEO: Tourism Ch’illiwack invites everyone to ‘Meet the Protectors’ in latest marketing campaign

Boardwalk Cafe and Games in Abbotsford is once again hosting a week-long day camp for kids to learn and enjoy Dungeons & Dragons. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford board game cafe once again offering Dungeons & Dragons spring break camp

Chilliwack RCMP at the scene of a police incident after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack man who was shot by RCMP officer while holding a ‘shish-kebab skewer’ files lawsuit