A catalytic converter. (Submitted photo)

White Rock resident helps thwart theft of neighbour’s catalytic converter

Alfred Anderson, 76, has had 3 catalytic coverters stolen in 18 months

A White Rock resident is proud he helped prevent his neighbour’s catalytic converter from being stolen Monday evening.

When he got home from working on set on a TV show late Monday, close to 11 p.m., Alfred Anderson, 76, noticed a man near his neighbour’s car as he was parking his own vehicle.

Having had the catalytic converter stolen from his own 2002 Honda Odyssey three times in the past year-and-a-half, he suspected something was off.

“I could see a mechanic’s jack sticking out,” Anderson said Thursday.

“The guy ran away up the hill once I pulled up – I guess he was getting ready to get under the car.”

Staying in his car because he hadn’t seen where the man went, Anderson called the RCMP right away and, while he was telling police the details, the man walked back past Anderson to a different vehicle and drove away, he said.

READ ALSO: Catalytic converter thefts on rise in Surrey, police say

“I’m 76 years old. I didn’t want to go running after him – you never know if they have a gun or anything.”

White Rock RCMP Sgt. Rob Dixon agreed civilians should never try to physically engage with a potential suspect who may be attempting to commit a crime.

“You never know what they might have. You never know what state they’re in,” he said.

“Always call us. Always call 911.”

White Rock RCMP have an excellent response time when crime is reported, he noted.

Anderson’s call came in at 11:02 p.m. on Monday night.

“We had a member on scene by 11:06 p.m.”

While the suspect had already made his getaway, Dixon said people should still report such incidents to police, so they’re aware it happened.

READ ALSO: More than 1,900 catalytic converter thefts were reported to ICBC in 2021

“We always encourage people to report – it can help us build data, (like) what types of cars are being targeted in what neighbourhoods,” said Dixon.

Anderson is glad he reported it to RCMP, as it’s never pleasant to find you’ve been the victim of a crime.

“I’m glad I could help. Especially at this time of year. It’s bad at any time of year, but especially now,” he said.

“I think if people see something, they should say something.”

