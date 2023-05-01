RCMP officers outside the CIBC on Young Road in Chilliwack following reports of a hostage situation on April 27, 2023. (Photo/Paul Henderson)

What were the top 5 most viewed Chilliwack Progress stories in April 2023?

With a homicide and attempted armed robbery, number 1 might surprise readers

At the Chilliwack Progress and all our sister news outlets in Black Press, we keep close track of what stories and videos on our website are being read online.

From hard news to sports, from the arts to world news, opinion pieces and community events, www.theprogress.com is clearly a destination for all things Chilliwack.

So what got your attention most of all last month? Here are the Top 5 most-read stories for the month of April 2023, measured by unique pageviews.

1. Chilliwack gangster pleads guilty 9 years after being caught processing a mountain of cocaine

This story posted on April 5 saw the most web traffic, by a huge majority actually, of anything posted online in the month. It’s a criminal saga dating back nearly a decade when gangster Clayton Eheler and Matthew Thiessen were caught processing nine kilograms of cocaine in a Chilliwack condo. Found guilty after trial, Eheler was sentenced to eight years in prison in November 2019, but thanks to an error made by the judge, a new trial was ordered by the B.C. Court of Appeal. That was set to be scheduled soon, but in early April, Eheler entered a guilty plea.

Stay tuned to www.theprogress.com to find out his sentence this time around, and more on his more recent charge of committing crimes for a criminal organization.

2. Chilliwack school district senior staff member photographed with Hells Angels

The second most read story last month posted on April 17 was based on a photograph in another news publication noticed by someone in Chilliwack who posted it on a Facebook group. That photograph showed Chilliwack School District director of transportation Wayne Williams at a Hells Angels gathering in Burnaby.

Williams is a member of the Commandos, a motorcycle club for military veterans, but also one that is a puppet club of the Angels.

3. Union Gospel Mission van caught on video dropping off unhoused people in Chilliwack

Third on the list of most read stories was from April 25 was when Mayor Ken Popove expressed dismay to see a video showing a cargo van from Vancouver’s Union Gospel Mission (UGM) dropping people off downtown Chilliwack next to Ruth & Naomi’s Mission. UGM had a dubious excuse about bringing an unhoused person to check out a rental unit (address they refuse to share) and a supposed landlord (who didn’t exist).

4. OPINION: Chilliwack school district employee’s affiliation with Hells Angels is being glossed over

Speaking of the second most read story last month, editor Paul Henderson’s column posted on April 21 about the incongruous response from some readers supporting Wayne Williams and his Hells Angels support was number four on the list. Most Angels themselves have clean criminal records despite being apart of a global criminal organization, but they rely on the hangers-on, the wannabes, and the puppet club members who have regular jobs and access to public records. Williams’ gangster affiliation should not be ignored, but it is being ignored.

5. Armed man taken into police custody after attempted bank robbery in Chilliwack

One of the last news events of the month was the fifth most read of the month, when alleged attempted bank robber Eric William Hansen caused fear, and a massive police presence around the downtown CIBC on April 27. He is due in court May 1.

Beyond the news, the most read Entertainment story in April was about Chilliwack band Dealers Choice hosting a rock ‘n’ roll event ‘Beach Night!’ at the new pub downtown, Whiskey Richard’s.

Top Entertainment: Chilliwack rock revival band brings ‘humorous energy’ to stage with beach-themed music event

The top Sports story in April was about Sardis Secondary’s legendary Sardis Strongman competition and how it might be in peril with the well-earned and imminent retirement of Alison Fitzsimmons.

Top Sports: Chilliwack’s Alison Fitzsimmons celebrates 25th and final year organizing Sardis Strongman

