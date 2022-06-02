This sun halo was seen in Chilliwack on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Monica Little)

This sun halo was seen in Chilliwack on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Monica Little)

‘What an interesting phenomenon’: Chilliwack teacher, students spot sun halo

Multiple rainbow-coloured rings seen around sun during lunchtime at Cheam Elementary

It wasn’t an upside-down rainbow or aliens.

What one Chilliwack elementary school class saw in the sky was a sun halo.

The sight was spotted by Cheam Elementary teacher Monica Little and her Grade 1 and 2 students on Wednesday, June 1 at lunchtime.

At first, they thought it was an upside-down rainbow since they weren’t looking directly at the sun and could only see the bottom half. But when they shielded their eyes, they realized what looked like a rainbow was encircling the sun.

Grade 1 and 2 students from Cheam Elementary point to a sun halo in Chilliwack on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Monica Little)

Grade 1 and 2 students from Cheam Elementary point to a sun halo in Chilliwack on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Monica Little)

“A sun halo is caused by the refraction, reflection, and dispersion of light through ice particles suspended within thin, wispy, high altitude cirrus or cirrostratus clouds,” according to a Farmers’ Almanac description. “As light passes through these hexagon-shaped ice crystals, it is bent at a 22-degree angle, creating a circular halo around the sun.”

Some kids were excited as they shouted out that the sun halo must have been created by aliens, Little said.

She pointed out that the sun had more than one ring around it.

Multiple rings were seen around the sun when people spotted this sun halo in Chilliwack on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Monica Little)

Multiple rings were seen around the sun when people spotted this sun halo in Chilliwack on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Monica Little)

The sighting came soon after her class had learned about light and sound, including light refraction.

The prism effect of light passing through these six-sided ice crystals also separates the light into its various colour frequencies, making the halo look like a very pale rainbow, with red on the inside and blue on the outside, the Almanac stated.

“We were privileged to see this just above our portable,” Little said. “What an interesting phenomenon.”

RELATED: Full-on double rainbow shines across Abbotsford’s sky

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackWeather

Previous story
Kanaka Bar Indian Band’s housing society to receive $471,000 in federal funds for community hub
Next story
Fraser Valley property sales drop over 50% in last 2 months: FVREB

Just Posted

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon (right) poses for a photo with Chilliwack Pride Society president Teri Westerby. Paddon partnered up with the pride organization to create scholarships for Chilliwack-Kent 2SLGBTQ+ students. (Contributed Photo/Sarah Sovereign Photography)
Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon funds 2SLGBTQ+ scholarships

Carlton Leith was killed following an altercation with William Trevor Escott in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Manslaughter charge lowered to assault causing bodily harm for Chilliwack’s William Trevor Escott

The St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program is looking for a few more furry friends to join their team. Now is the time to connect with the program and learn if your dog is the proper fit. (St. John Ambulance photo)
Looking for a few good dogs for Fraser Valley therapy program

Students from Little Mountain elementary clearing trails on Little Mountain on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Explore Little Mountain Saturday in Chilliwack to celebrate B.C. Trails Day