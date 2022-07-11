Westbound crash on Highway 1 backed up Monday morning traffic

Traffic on slowed to a crawl Monday (July 11) in the westbound lane of Highway 1, after a crash was reported west of Highway 13 and 264th blocking the left lane, according to DriveBC.
Crews were on scene at about 8 a.m.
Motorists were advised to expect delays.
#BCHwy1 WB Vehicle incident west of #BCHwy13/264th st. has the left lane blocked. Crews are on scene. Expect delays. #Langley #Aldergrove pic.twitter.com/sS3eDtukEG
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 11, 2022
