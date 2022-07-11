Crash reported after 8 a.m. on Highway 1 near Langley. (DriveBC)

Westbound crash on Highway 1 backed up Monday morning traffic

Motorists advised to expect delays as the incident west of Highway 13 and 264th blocked left lane

Traffic on slowed to a crawl Monday (July 11) in the westbound lane of Highway 1, after a crash was reported west of Highway 13 and 264th blocking the left lane, according to DriveBC.

Crews were on scene at about 8 a.m.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.

