(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

West Kelowna RCMP detonate explosive device found on roadside

The item was found on Bartley Road on Thursday, May 26

UPDATE May 27 at 12 p.m. – The suspicious object investigated by the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) was determined to be an explosive device.

The EDU destroyed the device locally.

In assistance with the EDU and the their Forensic Identification Section, West Kelowna RCMP are continuing to investigate.

If you or anyone you know has any information about this, call the RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers to stay anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net

Original

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a suspicious item found on Bartley Road Thursday morning (May 26).

At 8:27 a.m., RCMP responded to reports of the item on the shoulder. Both the RCMP and the Explosives Disposal Unit EDU are on scene investigating.

Police are turning vehicles around at the scene.

Residents in the area have not been evacuated but officers have gone door-to-door asking that they stay home until the investigation is complete. There are about 10-15 homes in the area.

Capital News will update the situation as it unfolds.

READ MORE: ‘Extensive damage’ in Glenmore crash

READ MORE: Summer pop-up recycle depots for Lake Country residents

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Tour de Chilliwack bike ride raising money for Chilliwack Community Services
Next story
Online ‘romance scam’ sees Abbotsford senior lose $270K

Just Posted

Amateur photographer Morgan Brown captured photos of this Canada Goose with the rare condition ‘leucism’ at Cultus Lake on May 19, 2022. (Morgan Brown photo)
Rare pale-coloured Canada Goose captured on camera again in Chilliwack

From left, Derek Voitic, Julia Tuytel, Cindy Waters, Ted Kim, and Stewart Fuoco stand in some of the raised beds at the new Bowls of Hope community garden on Wolfe Road on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Bowls of Hope opens community garden with communal and private plots

Indie folk band The Crescent Sky was selected in the 2021 Fraser Valley Music Awards to perform at this year’s Mission Folk Music Festival. A different group will be chosen from this year’s awards to perform at the 2023 festival.
More than $10K up for grabs in Fraser Valley Music Awards

The inaugural Chilliwack Pride Barbecue took place at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre on Aug. 24, 2019. This year’s fundraiser barbecue is set for June 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Hot dog barbecue to raise funds for Chilliwack Pride Society