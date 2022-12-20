Weather cancellations for Chilliwack include no curbside collection Tuesday

The local green depot and Fraser Valley Regional Libraries are closed as well for the day

City of Chilliwack has announced some winter-weather related closures Tuesday (Dec. 20) including no curbside waste collection.

A snowstorm with blowing snow is affecting the entire region.

“Due to severe winter conditions, several services and civic facilities are currently closed or cancelled today,” according to the City of Chilliwack notice.

Closures include:

Parr Road Green Depot – Closed

Curbside collection – Cancelled

Sardis Sports Complex – Closed (will reassess conditions at 2pm)

Landing Leisure Centre – gym facilities open, the aquatic section is closed

Cheam Leisure Centre – gym facilities open, the aquatic section is closed

Curling Club – Closed

BC Transit – Cancelled

Fraser Valley Regional Libraries – Closed

University of the Fraser Valley put out their own update early Tuesday.

“Due to severe winter weather and hazardous road conditions all UFV campuses and buildings will be closed today and this evening, Tuesday, Dec. 20.”

All in-person exams, including those scheduled with the Centre for Accessibility Services, scheduled for today, are cancelled, but online examinations will proceed as scheduled today.

Students who have an in-person exam scheduled today will receive communication from their faculty with instructions.

On-campus services will not be operational, and all activities are cancelled for the day and evening of Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Updates at ufv.ca.

