Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Highways through southern British Columbia’s mountain passes looked more like mid-winter than mid-May as Environment Canada advised another five more centimetres of snow was expected before the latest unseasonable weather eased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Warning for up to 10cm of snow on Coquihalla and Highway 3

Environment Canada says the snow is expected until Thursday morning

A special weather warning for up to 10 centimeters of snow has been issued by Environment Canada for the Coquihalla and Highway 3.

The warning covers the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Snow from five to 10 centimeters and strong southwesterly winds are expected until Thursday morning due to an unseasonable low-pressure system moving through the area.

A mix of rain and wet snow is expected to transition to steady snow as temperatures cool in the afternoon, before becoming light flurries on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to be prepared for the changing conditions and for the strong winds to lead to reduced visibility.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

