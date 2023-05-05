On May 10 the Hope community can join their doctors for a walk in the “Walk with your Doc” event taking place at Memorial Park at 11 a.m. (Divisions of Family Practice/Doctors of BC)

Walk with your Doc event taking place on May 10 at Memorial Park

Residents from Chilliwack to Boston Bar can join doctors in this province-wide community walk

Locals looking to get more active can join their doctors for the “Walk with your Doc” — a community event hosted by doctors to encourage British Columbians to get moving for good health.

Taking place on Wednesday (May 10) at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park, residents from Chilliwack to Boston Bar will be able to join doctors, nurse practitioners and clinic staff — as well as the Doctors of BC President, Dr. Josh Greggain — for a community walk. The walk in Hope is hosted by the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice. It’s free to the public and is meant to encourage people to start thinking about becoming more active.

The event is part of the Doctors of BC public health annual, province-wide, campaign that “gets British Columbians moving, builds community relationships, and shows that BC doctors ‘Walk the Talk’.” It takes place each year during the week of May 10.

For more information, readers can visit walkwithyourdoc.ca.

