The West Coast Women’s Show is back at Tradex and runs from Friday to Sunday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: West Coast Women’s Show returns to Abbotsford

Tradex hosting three-day event, 250 vendors, stage shows and so much more

The West Coast Women’s Show is back at Tradex and Western Canada’s most popular women’s event for the past 20 years takes over the building starting today (Friday) and running till Sunday (Oct. 16).

Tonight features a number of stage shows and Friday is the only night to catch the Hall of Flame calendar firefighters, who hit the stage at 7 p.m.

The three-day event also features ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey and The Young and the Restless legend Peter Bergman on Saturday (Oct. 15), and Team Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe and Bif Naked on Sunday.

The building is also completely air conditioned and there is ample parking at Tradex. There are over 250 pop-up boutiques featured on all three days, and over 200 of those are owned or operated by women.

The event also features over $125,000 in giveaways and admission includes entry to all the shows and speaking events on-site.

The show runs until 9 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit westcoastwomen.net.

