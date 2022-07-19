Maple Ridge’s Malcolm Williams looked relaxed and confident as he made back-to-back shots at the Fraser Valley Bandits Sunday, July 17 games to claim a double prize of a Flair Airlines trip the league championships, plus a year of free flights anywhere the airline flies. (CEBL)

Maple Ridge’s Malcolm Williams looked relaxed and confident as he made back-to-back shots at the Fraser Valley Bandits Sunday, July 17 games to claim a double prize of a Flair Airlines trip the league championships, plus a year of free flights anywhere the airline flies. (CEBL)

VIDEO: Two shots win a year of free airline flights for Maple Ridge basketball fan

Malcolm Williams plans to start with a trip to Mexico

It wasn’t the first time Maple Ridge resident Malcolm Williams made a shot when it counted.

But that was back in high school, and then, the stakes weren’t quite as high as they were on Sunday, July 17, during the Fraser Valley Bandits home game against the Ottawa BlackJacks at Langley Events centre.

At every Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) game, Flair Airlines has been offering fans a shot at winning a round trip to the league championship weekend in Ottawa in August if they can shoot one basket from the Flair’s dot logo from inside the half-court line

If someone makes their #ShotFromTheDot, they get a chance at a much bigger prize, free flights for a year to every destination Flair Airlines flies in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Up until Sunday, 156 fans had tried.

Williams made it look easy, loose and relaxed as he sank both baskets.

“I have hit a shot like that before, it was a high school game, and it was to send it into overtime,” Williams said afterwards.

“When I was selected, I just visualized my success, so when I got on the court I was confident and able to be just living in the moment, so after the first shot I really wasn’t thinking at all and just soaking it all in.”

He plans to take his wife and 20-month old daughter to Ottawa to watch the CEBL championship.

And plans to use his unlimited flight privileges to visit Mexico.

“That’s first on the list.”

He became a season ticket holder after catching the last regular season game in 2021.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fraser Valley Bandits clinch playoff berth with win over Ottawa Blackjacks

On the Sunday of his double win, Williams got to cheer on the Langley-based Bandits as they ended a season-high three game losing streak with a 95-88 victory over the visiting BlackJacks, a win that improved the Bandits’ record to 10-7 and ensures they will be in the playoffs once the regular season is over.

READ ALSO: Fraser Valley Bandits name new head coach

