VIDEO: Two die in Maple Ridge crash

Wreckage was removed from the scene of a crash that killed two people in Maple Ridge Saturday night (July 16) around 11:30 p.m. on Lougheed Highway between 272nd and 280th Streets. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News)
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge Saturday night (July 16).

RCMP said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Lougheed Highway between 272nd and 280th Streets.

One vehicle was travelling west and the other was heading east at the time of the crash, which took place on a two-lane section of road.

Two occupants of one vehicle died at the scene, while a third person in the other vehicle was transported to hospital by air ambulance with what RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts described as “serious, but hopefully non-life-threatening injuries.”

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) along with Ridge Meadows RCMP were on scene all night investigating the collision.

Lougheed Hwy was re-opened to traffic around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Any witnesses, and anyone with dash cam videos taken in the area that night, are asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP on their non-emergency line at 604-463-6251.

