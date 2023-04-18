VIDEO: Three young Ukrainians talk about one year living in Chilliwack, far away from war

‘I am thankful every day that I get to live here’ – Raya Kravchuk

Three Ukrainians who arrived in Chilliwack in April 2022, pictured here at their jobs in April 2023, from left, Yana Kasianchyk, Alex Kravchuk, and Raya Kravchuk. (Photos by Yana Kasianchyk and Raya Kravchuk)

When three young Ukrainians came to Chilliwack fleeing the Russian invasion of their country one year ago, all three were keen to work right away.

Husband and wife Alex and Raya Kravchuk arrived in Chilliwack on April 13, 2022 with friend Yana Kasianchyk to stay with Tamiko and Ernie Charlton at their rural Rosedale property.

Tamiko runs programs and gives equestrian lessons, and Raya is helping her in the barns with the horses. Yana is working as a server at nearby Wildcat Grill, and both young women are running a small business doing family, wedding and commercial photography.

Alex, 28, works in IT and is employed remotely by Toronto Dominion Bank.

All three are extremely grateful for the welcoming they have had by the Charltons and the entire community.

“I am thankful every day that I get to live here,” Raya, 27, said in an interview exactly one year to the day after they arrived in Chilliwack. “I work at the barn and and every time I go there I’m happy because, you know, I have everything I need to live and I just pray that my family will stay safe and the war will end as soon as possible.”

“I like Canada so much,” Yana, 30, added. “It was a hard year for sure, but still, it’s awesome and I’m glad that I’m here.”

All three communicate constantly with family back in the Ukraine.

Yana said things back home are still bad, even worse than it was a year ago.

Raya said the last year has changed all of them in some ways.

“I think even people here have changed because they became more aware and I think when you see stuff like this going on, people would reconsider their values and what’s important in life.

“Here I know I’m far from home but I’m happy that I’m surrounded by nature and by a very friendly community that cares about us.”

Alex is a bit more reflective on the war, pays more attention to the news, and he thinks people do not entirely understand what is happening in Ukraine, particularly as media attention dies down.

“I think Russian propaganda is very strong even in Canada and the U.S. and in different countries,” he said. “Because their main goal is to say ‘OK, if Ukraine wants to end the war, they can do that, just give us some territory and that’s all.’ Many people say this, but all Ukrainians know it will not stop with that territory. They will come back again in several years and be much more prepared.”

He also said he hears accounts of war crimes, including beheadings of Ukrainian soldiers, that most Canadians don’t know about.

In the short term, the three plan on exploring more of Canada including parks and camping.

In the long term, they have as much uncertainty today as they did a year ago.

Raya and Yana both say they want to return one day but the end of the war is so uncertain, it is hard to know when. Alex said he definitely wants to return once the war is over as there will be opportunity in the rebuilding phase.

There are many Ukrainians living in Chilliwack, many helped by the Charltons and other residents who help find places to live, jobs, and more. Bradley Gionet runs the “Chilliwack Supports Ukraine” Facebook group where they help CUAET (Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel) visas get settled.

