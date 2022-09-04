John Morrow photo

VIDEO: The 2022 Nagar Kirtan Procession in Abbotsford

As many as 100,000 people in attendance for the annual Sikh parade on Sunday, Sept. 4

Countless people have come out to watch the 2022 Nagar Kirtan Procession in Abbotsford this Sunday, Sept. 4.

The Sikh tradition involves transporting the religion’s holy scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, through the streets while devotional hymns are sung.

Up to 100,000 attendees are expected this year from across the Lower Mainland, organizers have said, as the event has not been able to be held through COVID-19 and Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade – which brings out 500,000 annually – was cancelled in April.

Abbotsford’s parade started at 10:30 a.m. at the Gurdwara Sahib Kalgidhar Darbar (Sikh temple) at 30640 Blueridge Drive.

Areas of Blueridge Drive, Townline Road, Southern Drive, Sandpiper Drive, and Goldfinch Street are experiencing rolling closures as the various floats circle around west Abbotsford until 5 p.m.

John Morrow photo

