A portion of Old Yale Rd. was closed on Sunday (Jan. 29) after a suspect fleeing police was hit by a vehicle. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Suspect fleeing Abbotsford police officer hit by vehicle on Sunday evening

Stretch of South Fraser Way and Old Yale Road closed for investigation after police incident

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while attempting to flee arrest on Sunday (Jan. 29) evening.

Abbotsford Police Department officers were dealing with two people in the Crossroads Plaza shopping complex on South Fraser Way and Old Yale Road near Church’s Texas Chicken at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when one of the individuals, who was being arrested for breach, fled on foot.

The person entered the roadway on Old Yale Road and was struck by an unrelated vehicle. The suspect was released into the care of hospital staff and is not currently in police custody.

The driver of the truck involved was not hurt, but shaken. The Independent Investigations Office of BC and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service were both called to investigate the scene and the road was closed in both directions for some time on Sunday evening.

