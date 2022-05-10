A man was caught on video running naked through a Surrey Walmart on May 7, 2022. (Screenshot: Facebook)

VIDEO: Naked man runs through Surrey Walmart

Surrey RCMP say the man had left the area by the time police arrived

Surrey RCMP say officers were called to a Surrey Walmart Saturday for a “report that a naked male was causing a disturbance inside.”

A video circulating on social media shows a naked man running with a shopping cart through the produce section of Walmart while other shoppers look on or move out of the way.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn told Black Press Media that officers received the call from a store employee on Saturday (May 7) around 8 p.m. It happened at the Walmart near 88 Avenue and 124 Street.

Munn said that by the time officers arrived, they were told by store security that the man had already left the area.

If anyone has any information about the incident, Munn said, they are welcome to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-7776 and provide more information.


