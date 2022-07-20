After the cage-side doctor decided to put a stop to the fight, Al AlQaisi flew into a rage, first yelling at the referee, then Jesse Arnett when he tried to shake hands. Screenshot from Twitter video uploaded by @Grabaka_Hitman.

After the cage-side doctor decided to put a stop to the fight, Al AlQaisi flew into a rage, first yelling at the referee, then Jesse Arnett when he tried to shake hands. Screenshot from Twitter video uploaded by @Grabaka_Hitman.

VIDEO: Mission MMA fighter wins UAE Warriors belt, post-fight brawl almost breaks out

Jesse Arnett won featherweight belt via doctor stoppage in Abu Dhabi on July 2

Jesse “Big Cat” Arnett of Mission, B.C. won the UAE Warriors featherweight belt on July 2 via doctors stoppage, and his opponent was not happy, almost leading to another fight.

The 38-year-old Arnett (20-8) defeated Ali AlQaisi (12-6) in the main event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, after an elbow opened a cut above the latter’s left eye in the second round of the five-round fight.

The first round went back and forth; in the second, AlQaisi fell on his back after a failed high kick, allowing Arnett to jump on top and open up the cut.

After the cage-side doctor decided to put a stop to the fight, AlQaisi flew into a rage, first yelling at the referee, then Arnett when he tried to shake hands.

A heated argument ensued, and the fighters had to be separated by referees and cornermen while the announcer yelled “Gentlemen! We need to be professional!”

Arnett then jumped on top of the cage to celebrate and AlQaisi lunged after him, causing Arnett to fall from the top.

Arnett’s record has now improved to 3-1 with the organization, coming off a dominant performance over the previously undefeated Gadzhimurad Gasanguseynov (14-1) via unanimous decision.

The new champ has said he would be open to an immediate rematch with AlQaisi.

RELATED: Road to the Big Show: Mission Secondary’s wrestling champ speaks about his journey through MMA

MissionSports

Previous story
Mother of Chilliwack man killed after street altercation wants accused to feel ‘the depth of my loss’
Next story
British Columbians told to prepare as temperatures set to ramp up this weekend

Just Posted

Chief Robert Gladstone of Shxwha:y Village at a federal flood infrastructure funding announcement April 24, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Shxwhá:y Village, B.C. sign licensing deal for cannabis retail, production near Chilliwack

CCTV image of suspect released by Mission RCMP.
Mission RCMP release image of suspect who allegedly jabbed young retail worker with needle

(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)
No growth to Lytton area blaze as crews continue to battle wildfire

After the cage-side doctor decided to put a stop to the fight, Al AlQaisi flew into a rage, first yelling at the referee, then Jesse Arnett when he tried to shake hands. Screenshot from Twitter video uploaded by @Grabaka_Hitman.
VIDEO: Mission MMA fighter wins UAE Warriors belt, post-fight brawl almost breaks out