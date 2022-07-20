VIDEO: Mission MMA fighter wins UAE Warriors belt, post-fight brawl almost breaks out

After the cage-side doctor decided to put a stop to the fight, Al AlQaisi flew into a rage, first yelling at the referee, then Jesse Arnett when he tried to shake hands. Screenshot from Twitter video uploaded by @Grabaka_Hitman.

Jesse “Big Cat” Arnett of Mission, B.C. won the UAE Warriors featherweight belt on July 2 via doctors stoppage, and his opponent was not happy, almost leading to another fight.

The 38-year-old Arnett (20-8) defeated Ali AlQaisi (12-6) in the main event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, after an elbow opened a cut above the latter’s left eye in the second round of the five-round fight.

The first round went back and forth; in the second, AlQaisi fell on his back after a failed high kick, allowing Arnett to jump on top and open up the cut.

After the cage-side doctor decided to put a stop to the fight, AlQaisi flew into a rage, first yelling at the referee, then Arnett when he tried to shake hands.

A heated argument ensued, and the fighters had to be separated by referees and cornermen while the announcer yelled “Gentlemen! We need to be professional!”

Arnett then jumped on top of the cage to celebrate and AlQaisi lunged after him, causing Arnett to fall from the top.

Arnett’s record has now improved to 3-1 with the organization, coming off a dominant performance over the previously undefeated Gadzhimurad Gasanguseynov (14-1) via unanimous decision.

The new champ has said he would be open to an immediate rematch with AlQaisi.

