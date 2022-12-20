VIDEO: Mini-tractor operator puts out Chilliwack alley fire with his snow plow

Scott Cox was clearing snow downtown Tuesday morning when he smelled something burning

Still from a video taken by Scott Cox before he put this fire out with his snow plow in the early hours of Dec. 20, 2022 in an alley off Princess Avenue in Chilliwack. (Scott Cox video)

Scott Cox of Iron Horse Mini Tractor Service was clearing snow in the downtown area of Chilliwack in the early hours of Tuesday (Dec. 20) when he smelled something burning.

That’s when he saw a fire in the alley off Princess Avenue behind where Homer’s Restaurant used to be.

Cox leapt into action and quickly put the fire out using his tractor.

Chilliwack Fire Department was called and on scene shortly after the fire was out.

No official word yet on the cause of the fire, but with bitterly cold blizzard conditions those living on the street are doing what they can to stay warm.

READ MORE: Weather cancellations for Chilliwack include no curbside collection Tuesday

READ MORE: Major snow storm will be wreaking havoc across Lower Mainland Tuesday

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

BC StormBreaking NewschilliwackfireSnow