VIDEO: Mini-tractor operator puts out Chilliwack alley fire with his snow plow

Scott Cox of Iron Horse Mini Tractor Service was clearing snow in the downtown area of Chilliwack in the early hours of Tuesday (Dec. 20) when he smelled something burning.
That’s when he saw a fire in the alley off Princess Avenue behind where Homer’s Restaurant used to be.
Cox leapt into action and quickly put the fire out using his tractor.
Chilliwack Fire Department was called and on scene shortly after the fire was out.
No official word yet on the cause of the fire, but with bitterly cold blizzard conditions those living on the street are doing what they can to stay warm.
