VIDEO: Member of RCMP’s Emergency Response Team crashes SUV on Highway 1 in Langley

Convoy of ERT officers were en route to weapons call in Chilliwack Wednesday afternoon

A member of the RCMP’s ERT team talks on the phone after an officer’s vehicle crashed into a dump truck on Highway 1 en route to a weapons call in Chilliwack on May 3, 2023. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

As Mounties were dealing with a weapons incident in Chilliwack Wednesday afternoon, a member of the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) crashed his vehicle en route.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. RCMP officers descended on a stretch of Yale Road near Menzies, between Broadway and Woodbine.

As police had the area flagged off and were diverting traffic, the ERT was dispatched from its home base in Surrey.

According to witnesses in the Langley and Surrey area, approximately nine ERT vehicles were travelling very quickly through the area in a convoy in heavy traffic.

Close to 3 p.m. one of the ERT SUVs collided with the back of a dump truck at high speed, according to Curtis Kreklau of South Fraser News Services.

The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at the 232nd Street onramp.

The extent of the injuries to any police officer was unknown by Wednesday evening.

“Afternoon rush hour traffic was heavily impacted for several hours until the scene was cleared up around 5:30 p.m.,” Kreklau said. “Officers with the CVSE (Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement) were also on the scene investigating.”

The weapons incident in Chilliwack came to a safe conclusion at after 5 p.m.

