VIDEO: Massive fire in Sooke destroys new home build still under construction

A Sooke fire on May 2, 2023 on Churchill Drive. (@wj_valk/Twitter)A Sooke fire on May 2, 2023 on Churchill Drive. (@wj_valk/Twitter)
A new building under construction in a Sooke neighbourhood has been destroyed in a large fire that could be seen across the region.

Sooke Fire confirmed that the fire broke out on Church Hill Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday (May 2).

A number of fire crews were called to the area, including East Sooke Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the Metchosin and Otter Point fire departments

By 10 p.m. the fire was deemed under control.

Videos posted to social media show the massive fire burning close to homes in the neighbourhood.

Posts on social media by those who live nearby suggest that a few homes sustained some damage from the heat.

People are being asked to avoid Church Hill Drive, Noblewood Place and Steeple Chase.

No cause has been determined at this time.

More to come.

