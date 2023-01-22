VIDEO: Man arrested in Langley City after reports of suspect with machete

RCMP officers took down a suspect in Langley City, with at least five police vehicles and eight officers called to the scene Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22.
It happened around 2 p.m. in a back lane off 203rd Street near 56th Avenue.
Police said they were responding to reports of a man with a machete “punching” vehicles in the area and causing a disturbance.
Officers could be seen with guns drawn before a man was arrested at the back of a business.
RCMP Sgt. Kirby Adams told the Langley Advance Times the suspect, a man in his 30s, who was “well-known to us” was “confrontational” with officers.
The suspect is now in custody and expected to appear in court Monday.
Officers searched the area and located the machete with the assistance of a police dog, Adams said.
