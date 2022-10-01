Clearview Demolition shared a short drone video with The Chilliwack Progress of the demolition of Chilliwack Mall on Sept. 28, 2022. (Clearview Demolition)

VIDEO: Final walls of Chilliwack Mall crumble to the ground

Clearview Demolition shared a short drone video of the demolition on Sept. 28

The Chilliwack Mall is no more.

Clearview Demolition finished the process of taking down the last walls including the sign over the entrance on Wednesday (Sept. 28).

The company shared a short dramatic drone video of that sign being taken down with The Chilliwack Progress.

The demolition is part of the demalling process and redevelopment by SmareCentres REIT.

The Chilliwack Mall burst onto the Chilliwack retail scene four decades ago, opening on Nov. 4, 1981.

Ontario-based SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) purchased the Chilliwack Mall in 2017, announcing plans to “demall” the shopping centre at Luckakuck Way and Vedder Road.

The demalling retail trend has seen a shift in the style of shopping malls from enclosed indoor malls with large anchor tenants popular in the 1960s, to the more modern clusters of standalone or multiple tenant buildings, surrounded by ample parking.

The SmartCentres REIT’s current site plan on their website lists tenants as Safeway, SportChek, Reitmans, and Winners, along with future tenants in new spaces like the Sardis Liquor Store, Johnston Meier Insurance Brokers, Debbie Rae’s Tailor Shop, Marbleslab, and Alpine Dental.

with files from Jennifer Feinberg

