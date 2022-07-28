VIDEO: Federal housing minister in Chilliwack to announce $10 million for low-income project for women

Wilma’s Transition Society development will have 18 units for victims of gender-based violence

The honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, speaks beside Kathleen Mosa, executive director with Wilma’s Transition Society at an announcement for affordable housing for victims of gender-based violence in Chilliwack on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The federal Minister of Housing was in Chilliwack Thursday morning to announce $10 million in funding for 18 new housing units for victims of of gender-based violence including women and children in Chilliwack.

Additionally, the City of Chilliwack is providing approximately $179,000 in municipal equity through offsite servicing upgrades.

Construction was already underway at the Wilma’s Transition Society project, located at 5732 Vedder Rd., and planning has been underway for two years.

The building consists of 18 affordable units, including four one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom homes. This long-term, low-income housing is specifically dedicated to support women and children who are victims of gender-based violence.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion was at the site of the under-construction project alongside Kathleen Mosa, executive director with Wilma’s Transition Society, and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove.

“Everyone deserves a safe place they can turn to in difficult times,” Hussen said. “Our government is providing support to those who need it most here in Chilliwack and across B.C. Projects like this one by Wilma’s Transition Society, are helping women and children who are victims of gender-based violence with more than just providing safe and affordable places to live; they are providing a key to a better life for its residents.”

The honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, shakes hands with Kathleen Mosa, executive director with Wilma’s Transition Society at an announcement for affordable housing for victims of gender-based violence in Chilliwack on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Mosa said the exciting growth seen in Chilliwack recently has led to housing shortages and rising costs.

“Being able to aid women and their children through already challenging times is something we as an organization are honoured to be able to provide, but to be able to soon offer long term, affordable housing, we are very grateful to be given this opportunity to further support our community,” she said.

Construction crews work on an affordable housing project for victims of gender-based violence in Chilliwack on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Popove said city hall has happy to waive the $132,660 in development cost charges that would have applied to such a development, and $47,144 in permit fees.

“Providing affordable housing for women and children is an important part of helping to end the cycle of poverty and we know this development is a step in that direction,” he said.

Estimated rental costs will be $900 for a one-bedroom unit, $1,100 for a two-bedroom, and $1,300 for a three-bedroom.

Construction is expected to be complete fall of 2023.

Construction crews work on an affordable housing project for victims of gender-based violence in Chilliwack on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Construction crews work on an affordable housing project for victims of gender-based violence in Chilliwack on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

