An excavator on a flatbed truck collided with the Peardonville Road overpass on Monday (May 1).

VIDEO: Excavator boom collides with Peardonville Road overpass in Abbotsford

Collision occurred at around 2 p.m. on Monday (May 1), unclear on total damage done

The boom from an excavator located on the back of a flatbed truck smashed into the Peardonville Road overpass this afternoon creating a cloud of dust and damage.

Abbotsford News reader Daniel Slootweg shared the video in a message and stated that he could tell a collision was imminent as he travelled behind the vehicle on Highway 1.

“Looked to be a couple feet over height, could see it coming a mile away – thus the video,” he said.

The collision occurred at around 2 p.m. and Slootweg said the driver stopped to investigate the damage after he hit the overpass. The driver remained on scene and police were still on scene at around 3 p.m.

One lane of the highway is closed in the eastbound lanes, causing traffic delays, and traffic is backed up on Peardonville Road as well.

More to come.

READ MORE: Alleged Chilliwack bank robber Eric Hansen makes court appearance

Breaking NewsTraffic

 

A closeup of the damage done to the Peardonville Road overpass on Highway 1. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Neufeld Farms sends out thanks to firefighters following morning blaze in Abbotsford

Just Posted

An excavator on a flatbed truck collided with the Peardonville Road overpass on Monday (May 1).
VIDEO: Excavator boom collides with Peardonville Road overpass in Abbotsford

Neufeld Farm Market issued a thank you to Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service on May 1, thanking them for saving a structure while another one burned earlier in the morning. (Neufeld Farm Market/Facebook)
Neufeld Farms sends out thanks to firefighters following morning blaze in Abbotsford

At the scene of an attempted bank robbery at the downtown Chilliwack CIBC on April 27, 2023 at the moment the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team arrested 64-year-old Eric William Hansen. (Olaf Frost photo)
Alleged Chilliwack bank robber Eric Hansen makes court appearance

AIM co-founders Tiffany Francis and Miel Bernstein asking for menstrual/incontinence equity at Chilliwack city hall on April 18, 2023. (City of Chilliwack/ Youtube video screenshot)
Chilliwack pledges to help end period poverty by stocking civic facilities