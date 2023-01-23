VIDEO: Chilliwack firefighters tackle pickup truck blaze on Railway Avenue

Fire Monday was at least the 4th one in a 2-block radius in 3 months

Chilliwack firefighters put out a pickup truck fire in an empty lot next to the CN Rail line on Alexander Avenue after 2 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack firefighters doused a vehicle fire Monday afternoon on Railway Avenue, at least the fourth fire in about a two-block radius within the last three months.

Fire crews were at the scene at 45890 Railway Ave. after 2 p.m. for the reported vehicle fire on Jan. 23. Firefighters put water on a black pickup truck on fire at the back of the lot close to the CN Rail line.

One firefighter on scene described the vehicle as a “piece-together” made up of parts from different makes of truck that was being used by a homeless person to sleep in.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries, and no civilians in the area as crews put the fire out.

After a small fire was reported on Oct. 24, 2022 behind Ken’s Tire and Wheel nearby, fire destroyed a vacant house on Alexander Avenue on Nov. 1, 2022 just one block from the Jan. 23 fire.

A Ken’s employee said there was another small fire near the tire shop around that time, and then on Dec. 28, 2022 there was yet another vehicle blaze in an Alexander Avenue parking lot next to the business.

