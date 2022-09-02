VIDEO: Blaze next to CN rail line quickly doused by Chilliwack firefighters Friday

A Chilliwack firefighter pulls a hose along the railway line just east of Young Road before dousing a fire on a ramp adjacent to the tracks before 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

A blaze on a wooden ramp next to the CN rail line at Young Road in Chilliwack was quickly doused by firefighters Friday afternoon.

The Progress arrived at the fire before a fire crew from Hall 1, which was shortly before 3 p.m. on Sept. 2.

A young man had pulled over and attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher from his car. He had some success but his extinguisher ran out before the fire was put out.

There were no buildings or structures or vegetation near the fire so there was little chance of it spreading further.

Once firefighters had a hose out it took seconds to extinguish.

No trains were on the tracks at the time of the fire.

A Chilliwack firefighter douses a blaze a fire on a ramp adjacent to the railway line just east of Young Road before before 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)