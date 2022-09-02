A Chilliwack firefighter pulls a hose along the railway line just east of Young Road before dousing a fire on a ramp adjacent to the tracks before 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Blaze next to CN rail line quickly doused by Chilliwack firefighters Friday
Ramp adjacent to tracks east of Young Road crossing caught fire
A blaze on a wooden ramp next to the CN rail line at Young Road in Chilliwack was quickly doused by firefighters Friday afternoon.
The Progress arrived at the fire before a fire crew from Hall 1, which was shortly before 3 p.m. on Sept. 2.
A young man had pulled over and attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher from his car. He had some success but his extinguisher ran out before the fire was put out.
There were no buildings or structures or vegetation near the fire so there was little chance of it spreading further.
Once firefighters had a hose out it took seconds to extinguish.
No trains were on the tracks at the time of the fire.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: @PeeJayAitchLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
editor@theprogress.com
Breaking Newschilliwackfirerailway
A Chilliwack firefighter douses a blaze a fire on a ramp adjacent to the railway line just east of Young Road before before 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
A Chilliwack firefighter pulls a hose along the railway line just east of Young Road before dousing a fire on a ramp adjacent to the tracks before 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.