Firefighters battle a blaze on a farm in the Sumas Prairie region of Abbotsford. (Curtis Kreklau photo)
VIDEO and PHOTOS: Fire destroys farm property structure on Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie
Fire reported at 1:30 p.m., cause and full extent of damage is not yet known
A fire completely destroyed a farm property structure earlier today (May 20) on Sumas Prairie.
The News received information that a barn fire was reported near Powerhouse Road and Wells Line Road in southeast Abbotsford.
What appeared to be a hay barn at the rear of the property was reported at around 1:30 p.m.
Cause of the fire is currently unknown.
